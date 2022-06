Milazzo, i due coniugi intossicati dal tonno: presentata denuncia alla Procura

epa05698653 A wholesaler inspects fresh tuna before the first auction of the year at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2017. A Bluefin tuna, which was caught in Oma, northern Japan, was sold for 74 million yen (631,000 US dollar), the second highest price ever, in the first auction of the new year's first auction at Tokyo's Tsukiji Market. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON